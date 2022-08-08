PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 544.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 190,503 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Price Performance
NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.86. 51,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,361,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.58. The company has a market cap of $241.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $177.69.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.