PERI Finance (PERI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $535,304.00

PERI Finance (PERI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. PERI Finance has a market cap of $785,865.99 and approximately $535,304.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One PERI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00763106 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014722 BTC.

About PERI Finance

PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PERI Finance

