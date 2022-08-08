PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:RCS opened at $5.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $8.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.