PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:RCS opened at $5.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCS. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 135.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

