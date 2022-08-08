Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock remained flat at $11.56 on Monday. 7,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,058. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

