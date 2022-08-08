Piper Sandler Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $45.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Nevro to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nevro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.96. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Nevro by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $2,271,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $3,336,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

