PlotX Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One PlotX coin can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $133,266.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlotX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,902.37 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00132177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00068683 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PlotX

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.