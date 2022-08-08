Polygon Trading Up 3.9% This Week (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003917 BTC on exchanges. Polygon has a total market cap of $7.59 billion and approximately $368.52 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,101.63 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00131424 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035894 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00068553 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004601 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,034,803,943 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. Polygon’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
