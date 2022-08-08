Portion (PRT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $85.00

Portion (PRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Portion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 43.1% lower against the dollar. Portion has a market capitalization of $758,479.40 and $85.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,938.12 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00132451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00068471 BTC.

Portion Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

Portion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

