PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Achieves $599,368.93

PotCoin (POT) traded down 43.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $599,368.93 and approximately $10.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 59.1% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,934.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.66 or 0.07452136 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00158558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00020206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00263558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00699548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.00604414 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005650 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,651,869 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

