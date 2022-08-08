Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price Down 2% on Disappointing Earnings

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as C$33.55 and last traded at C$34.00. Approximately 256,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,468,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.71.

The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$16.30 billion during the quarter.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.56.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 2.1 %

About Power Co. of Canada

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a current ratio of 99.23, a quick ratio of 84.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.14.

(Get Rating)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.