PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PPG Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

PPG opened at $127.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 124.1% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $572,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $528,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 48.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

