Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$120.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PBH. CIBC lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$134.27.

Shares of TSE PBH traded up C$0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching C$100.53. The stock had a trading volume of 62,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,032. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$87.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.19. The company has a market cap of C$4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.56.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.3699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

