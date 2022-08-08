Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Invests $2.27 Million in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000. Inspire Medical Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $216.88 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

