Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71,791 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises approximately 2.0% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY opened at $37.00 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XRAY. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

