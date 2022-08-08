Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUSA. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $89.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.85. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $106.97.

