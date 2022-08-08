Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its holdings in Tesla by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 14,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,697,259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,984,166,000 after purchasing an additional 498,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Tesla to $930.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $859.50.

TSLA opened at $888.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $839.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

