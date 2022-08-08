Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 126,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 296,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $106.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average of $120.34. The company has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

