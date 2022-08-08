Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,911,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,179 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.46% of Essex Property Trust worth $1,005,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 target price on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.82.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE ESS traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.28 and a 200 day moving average of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.