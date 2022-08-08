Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,165 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.47% of Markel worth $894,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Markel by 734.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $5.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,173.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,298.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,330.29. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,165.18 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $19.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 71.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 178 shares of company stock valued at $221,968. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

