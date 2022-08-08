Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Moody’s worth $519,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.7 %

MCO stock traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $313.36. 3,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,797. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.25.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.