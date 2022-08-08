Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 166,571 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,557,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.79% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $712,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $336,883,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,001,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,629. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of REXR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,832. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average is $68.24. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

