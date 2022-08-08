Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,814,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,564 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,195,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after buying an additional 898,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after buying an additional 658,377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,282,000 after buying an additional 474,391 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,789,000 after buying an additional 191,159 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.61. 2,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.28 and a 200-day moving average of $222.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.63.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

