Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.13 Billion Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,131,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $712.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,616. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $650.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $659.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,094 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.23.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

