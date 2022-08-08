Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $599.47 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,321 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $599,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.29 and a 200 day moving average of $194.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

