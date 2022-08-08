Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $812,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 86,744 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.15. 13,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,646. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $68.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.