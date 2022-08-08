Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,990,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 231,135 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 1.1% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.48% of Prologis worth $1,774,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 218,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,202,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,090,000 after acquiring an additional 392,300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.49. 30,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,723. The stock has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.62. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

