Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 848,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $464,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.5% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,900,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 160,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $413.95. 1,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $698.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

