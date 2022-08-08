Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,961 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,961 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Intuit worth $649,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded up $2.28 on Monday, reaching $471.27. 9,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

