Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,572 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $492,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 349,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 102.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,500 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.1% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $499,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PG traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,879. The firm has a market cap of $350.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.