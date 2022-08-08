Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.00 million-$129.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.27 million.

NYSE PRLB traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,560. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $82.98.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.03 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

