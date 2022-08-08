Public Mint (MINT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $66,774.00

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.57 million and $66,774.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00037195 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.