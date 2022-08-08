Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $109.00 at Morgan Stanley

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qorvo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.55.

QRVO opened at $106.09 on Thursday. Qorvo has a one year low of $90.16 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.30.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

