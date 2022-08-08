Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Acquired by Tikvah Management LLC

Tikvah Management LLC grew its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 436,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Quanterix comprises approximately 4.1% of Tikvah Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tikvah Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Quanterix worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 464,139 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 414,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 249,741 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,425,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after acquiring an additional 185,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of Quanterix stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $60.92.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.62 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. On average, analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Profile



Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

