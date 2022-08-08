QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.80-$12.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuidelOrtho from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.97. The company had a trading volume of 43,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,445. QuidelOrtho has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

About QuidelOrtho

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth about $34,321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 162.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after buying an additional 169,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 19.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,686,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,460,000 after purchasing an additional 72,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

