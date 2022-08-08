QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.80-$12.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuidelOrtho from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.67.

QDEL stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 44,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average of $102.21. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $180.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 23.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 60.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 191,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

