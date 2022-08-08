Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $11.40

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $12.14. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 705 shares trading hands.
Qurate Retail Stock Down 14.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.70%.
Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEB)
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.