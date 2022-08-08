Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $11.40

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $12.14. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 705 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 14.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEB. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.