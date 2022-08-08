Radicle Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Radicle has a market cap of $80.81 million and $10.12 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00010438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,974.87 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003852 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00132106 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00036125 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00069051 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,286,226 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
