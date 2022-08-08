Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.79 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Radware stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.45, a PEG ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. Radware has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Radware by 71.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 519,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Radware by 121.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 92,188 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,141,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Radware by 114.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 36,426 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Radware by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,580,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

