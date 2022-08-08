Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.79 million.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.
Radware stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.45, a PEG ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. Radware has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $42.19.
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
