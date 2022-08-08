Raffi Babikian Sells 25,000 Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Rating) insider Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37), for a total value of A$13,000.00 ($9,154.93).

Raffi Babikian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Laramide Resources alerts:

On Thursday, July 14th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.29), for a total value of A$10,250.00 ($7,218.31).

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.