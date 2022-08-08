RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $776.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €670.00 ($690.72) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €1,055.00 ($1,087.63) to €970.00 ($1,000.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €738.00 ($760.82) to €689.00 ($710.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

RTLLF stock opened at $709.70 on Monday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $517.50 and a one year high of $1,155.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $633.93 and its 200 day moving average is $678.03.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

