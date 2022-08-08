Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $869,350.66 and approximately $59.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 201% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.01888072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

