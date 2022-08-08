Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Cap Tops $261,697.80

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $261,697.80 and $8,164.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,311.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.25 or 0.07336606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00161144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020994 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00263158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00704766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00607189 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005719 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

