Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.10. The stock had a trading volume of 88,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,736. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $134.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average is $95.59.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

