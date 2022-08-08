Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down to $35.70

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.70, but opened at $29.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 21,728 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RETA has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $890.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,544,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

