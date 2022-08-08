Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM):
- 8/5/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$70.00.
- 7/20/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$71.00 to C$66.50.
- 7/19/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of WPM opened at $33.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $51.90.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.