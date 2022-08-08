Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM):

8/5/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$70.00.

7/20/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$71.00 to C$66.50.

7/19/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $33.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,811,000 after buying an additional 783,194 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,057,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,603,000 after buying an additional 619,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,475,000 after buying an additional 303,774 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,280,000 after buying an additional 594,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,355,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,379,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

