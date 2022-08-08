Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ocado Group (OCDO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ocado Group (LON: OCDO):

8/8/2022 – Ocado Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 850 ($10.42) price target on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Ocado Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,415 ($17.34) to GBX 1,290 ($15.81). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Ocado Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.38) price target on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Ocado Group had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/21/2022 – Ocado Group had its “coverage pending” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/15/2022 – Ocado Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($22.06) to GBX 1,415 ($17.34). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ocado Group Trading Up 0.7 %

OCDO traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 887.20 ($10.87). 349,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,760. Ocado Group plc has a one year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,105 ($25.79). The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.32 billion and a PE ratio of -29.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 842.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,035.59.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

