Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR) Insider Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell Sells 4,500,000 Shares

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating) insider Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell sold 4,500,000 shares of Red Rock Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £45,000 ($55,140.30).

Shares of LON RRR opened at GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.44. Red Rock Resources plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.72 ($0.01).

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Australia. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

