Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR) Insider Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell Sells 4,500,000 Shares

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating) insider Andrew Ronald McMillan Bell sold 4,500,000 shares of Red Rock Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £45,000 ($55,140.30).
Red Rock Resources Price Performance
Shares of LON RRR opened at GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.44. Red Rock Resources plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.72 ($0.01).
Red Rock Resources Company Profile
