Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.92-$3.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $62.84. 863,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,035. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 98.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,819,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 185.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 171,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after buying an additional 111,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 557.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.