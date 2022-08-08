Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($34.02) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($44.33) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.70) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.84) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a €32.00 ($32.99) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Renault Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €29.77 ($30.69) on Thursday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($75.99) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($103.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.27.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

