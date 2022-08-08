Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Down 4.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $37.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Replimune Group traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 317,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $51,167.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,975.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $50,131.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,494.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $51,167.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,975.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,899 shares of company stock worth $334,096. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Replimune Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 369.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter worth $187,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.46, a current ratio of 19.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

